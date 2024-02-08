Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie lands Disney+ release date

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour concert film has finally received a release date on streaming.
The concert film will arrive on Disney+ globally on March 15, but has been confirmed to differ from its original theatrical release. Per a press release, Disney+ will stream the “Taylor’s Version” cut of the film, which includes the performance of ‘Cardigan’ and four acoustic songs that were recorded but removed from the theatrical version of the movie.
The announcement marks the latest development in a whirlwind week for the singer-songwriter. Earlier this week, Taylor Swift announced at the Grammy Awards that she is set to release a new album, titled ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, in April.
The record will mark her 11th studio album. It follows her 2022 record ‘Midnights’, and more recently the singer’s re-recordings of ‘Speak Now’ and ‘1989’. The album has been confirmed to feature Post Malone and Florence + The Machine.
Elsewhere at the Grammy Awards, Taylor Swift was awarded Album Of The Year for ‘Midnights’, marking her fourth win in the category. With the win, Swift is now the all-time leader in Album Of The Year wins, setting a new record. She was previously tied for three wins alongside Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon and Frank Sinatra.
Yesterday (February 7), Swift treated fans to yet another surprise as she performed the ‘Midnights’ cut ‘Dear Reader’ live for the first time ever while in Japan as she resumed her ‘Eras Tour’.
Kevin EG Perry scored Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert film four out of five stars for NME: “It’s a staggering feat. In the space of one seamless performance, Swift is at turns a playfully eccentric artist, a country star and a genuine pop icon… Of course, as The Eras Tour proves time and again, Taylor Swift can do pretty much whatever she wants.”