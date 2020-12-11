More collaborators on Taylor Swift‘s surprise new album ‘Evermore‘ have posted messages during release day (December 11).

Bon Iver, who sings with Swift on the album’s closing title track, wrote on social media that he was “incredibly honoured” to have collaborated further with the star after doing so for ‘Folklore’ song ‘Exile’.

Haim, meanwhile, have celebrated their feature on the country tinged ‘no body, no crime’ by playing on the song’s story with videos and pictures. Earlier today, the three sisters shared a video of them sat drinking wine and listening to the song at the ‘Olive Garden’ restaurant (in reality: one of their dining tables) referenced in the lyrics.

Our dream of singing on a COUNTRY FOLK SONG with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss TAYLOR SWIFT is our second Hanukkah present to you! AND ITS A MURDER MYSTERYYYYYY. We think he did it…… @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/TsW1pl2CZa — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 11, 2020

The wrote above the video: Our dream of singing on a COUNTRY FOLK SONG with the one and only queen of storytelling, miss TAYLOR SWIFT is our second Hanukkah present to you! AND ITS A MURDER MYSTERYYYYYY. We think he did it……”

Additionally, the band shared a stylised espionage snap. “Get in loser we’re gonna go find his ass at Olive Garden,” they captioned the image of the three of them wearing sunglasses – looking ready to kill.

In ‘no body, no crime’, Swift sings of a friend called Este who is murdered after confronting her cheating husband.

Swift explained to Entertainment Weekly that the Este featured in the story is, in fact, not directly Este Haim (bassist/backing vocalist in Haim).

“Working with the Haim sisters on ‘no nody, no nrime’ was pretty hilarious because it came about after I wrote a pretty dark murder mystery song and had named the character Este, because she’s the friend I have who would be stoked to be in a song like that,” Swift told the publication.

“I had finished the song and was nailing down some lyric details and texted her, ‘You’re not going to understand this text for a few days but… which chain restaurant do you like best?’ and I named a few.”

Swift continued: “She chose Olive Garden and a few days later I sent her the song and asked if they would sing on it. It was an immediate ‘YES.'” (The Italian chain appears in the lyrics of the song: “Este wasn’t there/Tuesday night at Olive Garden“).

Meanwhile, other collaborators including The National have spoken about working with Swift, and fans have reacted to the surprise record, which is a companion piece to July’s ‘Folklore’.