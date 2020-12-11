News Music News

Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ is here – here’s how fans reacted

The "sister record" to 'Folklore'

By Anna Rose
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift CREDIT: press

Taylor Swift‘s surprise ninth studio album, ‘Evermore’, has dropped and, as could be expected, it has taken the internet by storm.

Swift took to Instagram yesterday (December 10) to announce the release of her second album of 2020, which she called a “sister record” to ‘Folklore’, which dropped in July.

Even before ‘Evermore’ landed, fans and fellow musicians – including album collaborators Haim and The National‘s Aaron Dessner – flooded Twitter with excited posts and support for the ‘folklore’ artist.

Advertisement

Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry tweeted a video of her undertaking her own Swift Greatest Hits quiz, identifying snippets of some of the singer’s biggest songs, while Phoebe Bridgers praised Swift in a self-deprecating tweet: “It’s going to take me like 8 years to make another record”.

Advertisement

Upon the release of the album – and a music video for lead single ‘Willow’ – today (December 11), fans took to social media to praise ‘evermore’.

The video for ‘Willow’ – directed by Swift herself – dropped to coincide with the release of ‘Evermore’. In a pre-video premiere chat, Swift answered fans’ questions and dropped some hints about the video’s meaning.

“One scene represents how I feel about fame,” she wrote. “There’s a scene to represent each season throughout the journey of the video.”

Swift added that a scene in the ‘Willow’ video represents ‘Folklore’ album cuts “‘Seven’, one that represents ‘Mirrorball’, one for ‘Exile’, and one for ‘Mad Woman’.

  • Related Topics
  • Pop
Advertisement
Advertisement