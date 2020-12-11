Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ is here – here’s how fans reacted

Taylor Swift‘s surprise ninth studio album, ‘Evermore’, has dropped and, as could be expected, it has taken the internet by storm.

Swift took to Instagram yesterday (December 10) to announce the release of her second album of 2020, which she called a “sister record” to ‘Folklore’, which dropped in July.

Even before ‘Evermore’ landed, fans and fellow musicians – including album collaborators Haim and The National‘s Aaron Dessner – flooded Twitter with excited posts and support for the ‘folklore’ artist.

Advertisement

Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry tweeted a video of her undertaking her own Swift Greatest Hits quiz, identifying snippets of some of the singer’s biggest songs, while Phoebe Bridgers praised Swift in a self-deprecating tweet: “It’s going to take me like 8 years to make another record”.

In honour of impending new @taylorswift13, here is me a while ago at my super-stan best. The whole video is 4 minutes long 🤦🏻‍♀️ Probably my greatest achievement of 2020… pic.twitter.com/7tezG1fZuB — Lauren Mayberry (@laurenevemay) December 11, 2020

jk it’s going to take me like 8 years to make another record — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) December 11, 2020

I'm still processing this but like TAYLOR HOW THE FUCK. YOU LITERALLY JUST WROTE AN ALBUM AND MADE A MOVIE AND ARE RE-RECORDING LIKE HOW THE FUCK #taylorswift #evermore #evermorealbum — 𝒿𝑜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑜𝓇𝑒 🏳️‍🌈 (@TSlifestyle13) December 10, 2020

Advertisement

Upon the release of the album – and a music video for lead single ‘Willow’ – today (December 11), fans took to social media to praise ‘evermore’.

I really really wish I could text @taylorswift13 and just say thanks for this, girl. it’s amazing and you should be proud. and I’m crying but it’s a good thing. #evermorealbum — Will Ganss (@willganss) December 11, 2020

CAN WE ALL AGREE THAT WILLOW MUSIC VIDEO IS A MASTERPIECE?? #willowMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/7ScaJb0Qq3 — ♡levi (@mytearsdynasty) December 11, 2020

all of the gatsby references in 'happiness' are making me absolutely lose my mind. taylor swift reads my journal — rachel zegler (@rachelzegler) December 11, 2020

Taylor Swift really just sang “I come back stronger than a 90s trend”#evermorealbum pic.twitter.com/ZplgmTpcuV — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) December 11, 2020

The video for ‘Willow’ – directed by Swift herself – dropped to coincide with the release of ‘Evermore’. In a pre-video premiere chat, Swift answered fans’ questions and dropped some hints about the video’s meaning.

“One scene represents how I feel about fame,” she wrote. “There’s a scene to represent each season throughout the journey of the video.”

Swift added that a scene in the ‘Willow’ video represents ‘Folklore’ album cuts “‘Seven’, one that represents ‘Mirrorball’, one for ‘Exile’, and one for ‘Mad Woman’.