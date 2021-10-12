Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ returns to the top of US charts thanks to huge CD and vinyl sales

Taylor Swift‘s recent re-recorded version of her 2008 album ‘Fearless’ has shot back to the top of the US Billboard 200 chart thanks to huge physical sales of the record this month.

The ‘Taylor’s Version’ of the LP, the latest in a series of re-recordings to be released by the singer, first arrived back in April and went straight to number one in the US at the time.

‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ has now soared from number 157 on the Billboard 200 to number one on the latest chart (dated October 16), having racked up 152,000 equivalent album units in the US in the week ending October 7 – up by 1,931 per cent on the previous week (via Billboard).

This is largely thanks to the release on October 1 of a signed CD – which was only available on Swift’s webstore – and the vinyl LP of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’.

Only 6,000 of the record’s aforementioned 152,000 equivalent album units were down to streaming, with physical album sales accounting for 146,000 units – up 15,807 per cent.

Billboard reports that CD sales of Swift’s ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ amounted to 77,000, while 67,000 vinyl LPs were sold. The record also sold 1,000 cassettes and 1,000 digital downloads.

Those 77,000 CD sales only account for 29 per cent of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”s total CD sales to date, with the singer having sold 264,000 CD copies of her re-recorded album so far.

The 67,000 vinyl sales of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, meanwhile, mark the fourth-largest sales week for a vinyl album in the US since MRC Data began tracking music sales in 1991. Swift’s ‘Evermore’ currently holds the record, having shifted 102,000 vinyl copies in the summer.

Last week Swift thanked her fans in an acceptance speech after she picked up the Grand Award for Special or Variety for her Folklore: The Long Pond Sessions concert film.