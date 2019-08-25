Taylor Swift’s ‘Lover’ gains biggest first week album sales of 2019 in a single day

It's already sold 450,000 copies according to Billboard

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Lover’ has racked up the biggest first week sales of the year so far inside a single day, Billboard reports.

The star’s seventh album came out on Friday (August 23), and follows 2017’s ‘Reputation’.

According to the Billboard report, ‘Lover’ has already sold approximately 450,000 copies, making it easily the biggest first week sales for any album this year, and it’s been done in a single day.

As well as being the biggest first week sales of 2019, it also breaks a record that stretches back to ‘Reputation’, the last album to sell more in its debut week on the charts, selling 1.216 million.

It’s predicted that the album will end the week on roughly 550,000 copies, which will likely take it to the top of the Billboard 200 album chart. If it does so, it will be Swift’s sixth album to achieve the feat.

Upon the release of ‘Lover’, Scooter Braun congratulated Taylor on her new album, despite the pair still being involved in a blazing row after Braun bought Swift’s former label Big Machine, inheriting her back catalogue in the process.

In response to the sale, Swift has now said that she plans to re-record all her early material and publish new copies to streaming services, of which she will own the master recordings.

In a four-star review of ‘Lover’, NME‘s Nick Levine says: “On her seventh album, the pop mega-force leaves behind the anger that fuelled its predecessor, ‘Reputation’, instead opting for open-hearted love songs.”