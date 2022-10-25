Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ has already sold over one million records

Taylor Swift‘s new album ‘Midnights‘ has already sold over one million copies in the US.

According to data from Luminate (via Rolling Stone), which provides figures for the Billboard charts, Swift has managed to shift 1.2million units after just three days.

This marks the first time since 2017 that an artist has managed to sell over one million records in its opening week, which Swift previously held with ‘Reputation’.

According to the data, over 955,000 units came from digital downloads, CD, cassette and vinyl sales.

‘Midnights‘ also broke streaming records on Spotify, Amazon and Apple Music in less than 24 hours.

Released last Friday (October 21), the singer-songwriter’s 10th studio effort smashed Spotify’s record for the most-streamed album in a single day – a feat Swift said was “mind blowing”.

Additionally, ‘Midnights’ broke the record for the biggest pop album of all time on Apple Music by first-day streams. The song ‘Lavender Haze’, meanwhile, debuted at Number One on Apple Music Top 100: Global.

On Amazon Music, Swift achieved the most first-day album streams globally of any act as well as the most Alexa requests ever. Lead single ‘Anti-Hero’ is currently in the top spot on the YouTube music charts in both the US and the UK.

All 13 tracks from the standard edition of ‘Midnights’ debuted in the top 13 on Spotify globally.

Meanwhile, ‘Midnights’ looks set beat Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album ‘The Car’ to Number One in the UK. Should Swift reach the top spot, it will be her ninth UK Number One album and she would end the Monkeys’ run of six back-to-back chart-topping records.

In a four-star review of ‘Midnights’ – the follow-up to Swift’s 2020 “sister albums”, ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ – NME said “the country roots [Swift] revisited on her re-recorded albums is nowhere to be found, and folk influences of her lockdown projects are largely absent”.

Swift has teased a forthcoming live tour in support of ‘Midnights’. She recently shared details on how to access a pre-sale for a run of UK shows, which would mark her first performances on these shores since 2018.