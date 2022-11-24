Taylor Swift’s old apartment that inspired ‘Cornelia Street’ is up for rent

The Manhattan apartment that Taylor Swift used to live in – and that inspired her song ‘Cornelia Street’ – is up for rent.

The house, on Cornelia Street in the West Village, New York City, was the subject of a track of the same name on Swift’s 2019 album ‘Lover’.

Complete with a swimming pool and ample space, the apartment is now available to rent via Corcoran for an eye-watering $45,000 (£37,000) per month.

The listing begins by referencing a line from the song – “I rent a place on Cornelia Street” – going on to explain: “Yes, this is the house that the song built. Famous as one-time home of superstar Taylor Swift, built in 1870 as a carriage house and transformed into a spectacular home with a modernist flair with a celebrity tested, drive-right-in garage and pool, nestled in the heart of the West Village.”

See photos of the pad below.

Taylor Swift’s former townhouse rental on Cornelia Street is back on the market for rent for an easy $45,000 a month. pic.twitter.com/H1VZjTaT8k — Zillow Gone Wild 🏡 (@zillowgonewild) November 22, 2022

Elsewhere, a US Senate antitrust panel is to hold a hearing on the lack of competition in the ticketing industry following Ticketmaster’s issues in managing the sale of Taylor Swift‘s ‘Eras Tour’ last week.

The company announced last Thursday (November 17) that the general ticket sale for Swift’s 2023 North American dates was cancelled, citing “extraordinarily high demand” and “insufficient remaining ticket inventory”.

Ticketmaster pre-sale for ‘The Eras Tour’ on Tuesday (November 15), including lengthy wait times and website outages.

Ticketmaster subsequently said that there had been “historically unprecedented demand” as “millions” of Swift fans tried to secure tickets. It’s since been reported that 14million people had endeavoured to make a purchase via the site that day, with 2.4million being successful in doing so.

On Friday (November 18), Swift said in a statement that Ticketmaster had “assured” her it was able to handle the huge demand, but she acknowledged how some fans had “such a hard time trying to get tickets”.

The firm later issued an apology to those who had a “terrible experience” in navigating its website, writing: “We strive to make ticket buying as easy as possible for fans.”

It has been reported that the United States Department of Justice is opening an antitrust investigation into Live Nation – the company that owns Ticketmaster – while various US lawmakers have hit out at the aforementioned firms.