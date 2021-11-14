Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ breaks first day Spotify streaming record

Taylor Swift has made Spotify history with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, racking up the biggest number of first day streams in history.

The new album, the latest in the pop star’s series of re-recorded albums, came out on Friday (November 13) and features the entire original album re-recorded, along with a host of ‘vault’ tracks and rarities.

In the first 24 hours since their release, songs from ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ have been streamed 90.8million times, according to Billboard.

The new record breaks a previous top-spot also held by Swift, whose first 2020 lockdown album, Folklore, was streamed 80.6million times in its first day.

Swift is remaking her first six studio albums – up to and including 2017’s ‘Reputation’ – following the controversial sale of her masters in recent years. The star released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ in April before sharing a re-recording of ‘1989’ single ‘Wildest Dreams’ in September.

Reviewing ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, NME wrote: “‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ largely follows in the footsteps of ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’, celebrating the music of Swift’s past without making any major changes. It’s not an exercise of rethinking and tweaking old songs, but to take back ownership of her own music.”

The singer was the musical guest on the latest edition of Saturday Night Live last night (November 13), and performed her new 10-minute version of ‘All Too Well’ from the new re-recorded version of ‘Red’.

The extended version of the fan-favourite track is a centrepiece of ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’, and arrived alongside its own short film starring Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) and Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner), which Swift played in front of on SNL.