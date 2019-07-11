Taylor Swift’s row with Scooter Braun intensifies as she takes aim at “liars and dirty cheats”

The singer paraphrased her own 'Shake It Off' lyrics during a performance at Amazon's Prime Day Concert

Taylor Swift‘s row with manager Scooter Braun has gone up a gear after the singer used her own lyrics to further their rift.

While performing at Amazon’s Prime Day Concert earlier this week Swift took to the stage to play her ‘1989’ track ‘Shake It Off’ in which she audibly emphasised the lyrics: “the liars and dirty, dirty cheats of the world”.

Despite not naming the manager – who recently acquired Swift’s former label Big Machine, inheriting all her master recordings in the process – fans on social media were quick to come to their own conclusions about what she meant by the act.

“Taylor really emphasising the “ALL THE LIARS AND THE DIRTY DIRTY CHEATS OF THE WORLD” during her performance was just soo satisfying,” one fan tweeted.

“So last night… Taylor Swift snapped singing her happiest song. THE LIARS AND THE DIRTY, DIRTY CHEATS. *Ahem* Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun,” another added.

Since the news of Scooter’s purchase of Big Machine was made public, the likes of Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie, Sky Ferreira and Lily Allen have rushed to defend Swift.

It was revealed yesterday (July 10) that Big Machine are set to re-release a host of early Taylor Swift singles on vinyl.

But it’s not all bad for the singer. Yesterday it was also revealed that Swift is officially the world’s highest-earning celebrity, pocketing an eye-watering £148m for the year up to June 1, 2018.