Teachers confiscate equipment from 12-year-old who hosted rave in school toilets

A 12-year-old boy has found fame after hosting a 30-minute rave in his Manchester school’s bathroom during the lunch break.

Cael Bell’s set lasted for 30 minutes before teachers at St. Antony’s Catholic College in Manchester broke up the party and confiscated his DJ equipment.

Speaking to The Mirror on Friday (December 18), Bell’s mother Fiona said that the boy’s speaker and lights had been seized. In a Facebook post shedding more light on the juvenile DJ set, however, she explained that she had seen the amusing side of the incident, asking: “Am I wrong for finding this funny?”

“I had to laugh. It has been a terrible year and I couldn’t be angry with my son for trying to spread some cheer,” she continued.

“When I got the call, it made perfect sense. Cael had been up, dressed and ready to leave for school early that morning which was unheard of in our house. He had the biggest smile on his face so I knew he had something up his sleeve.

“I asked him what he was so happy about and he told me they were having a rave in school. I thought nothing of it, I didn’t think for one minute there was any truth to it. But when I heard what Cael had done, from advertising the rave on Snapchat to actually pulling it off and even providing refreshments, I couldn’t help but see the funny side.”

See Louise Bell’s Facebook post below, which goes into further detail about the DJ set itself – including the fact that Cael had arranged complementary Lucozade and Cadbury Twirls for attendees at the rave.

Just had a call from Caels school He had organised a rave in the boys toilets at dinner time invited all the boys from… Posted by Louise Bell on Friday, December 11, 2020

Bell added that she would find footage of the event, while sharing a clip of her son showcasing his bedroom DJ talents.

She went on to explain that Cael’s dad thought it was “hysterical”, and the pair eventually decided not to punish the student for his actions. “We did have a conversation about whether or not we should be angry but how could we be?” she concluded.