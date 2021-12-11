Team Me announce third album, drop bewitching new single ‘Just Another Sleepless Night In The Dark’

Norwegian indie-pop outfit Team Me have locked in a release date for their first album in seven years, ‘Something In The Making’, celebrating the occasion with a slinky new single titled ‘Just Another Sleepless Night In The Dark’.

It’s a cruisy synthpop tune that leans heavily on the ‘synth’ element – in fact, the song stands out in Team Me’s catalogue for its complete lack of analogue instrumentation. There’s a notable chiptune influence to the prickly, glitchy beat, with soaring phasers and vocal harmonies playing the role that a string section typically would.

Take a look at the lyric video for ‘Just Another Sleepless Night In The Dark’ below:

‘Just Another Sleepless Night In The Dark’ comes as Team Me’s second new track for the year, following ‘Song For A Drummer’ back in October. Both will appear on ‘Something In The Making’ – the follow-up to 2014’s ‘Blind As Night’ – when the album lands on March 11, 2022 via Propeller Recordings.

It’ll also mark the group’s first full-length effort since reuniting in 2019. They’d initially broken up shortly after releasing ‘Blind As Night’, with members going on to form projects like Spielbergs and Imitating Aeroplanes (the latter of which also features members of The Wombats).

Since their reunion, Team Me have released the standalone singles ‘Blurry Precise’, ‘The Future In Your Eyes’, ‘Does Anyone Know How To Get To The Heart Of This’ and ‘Into The Wild’.

In a press release, frontman Marius Drogsås Hagen said the band were keen to ease into their reboot phase, letting the music come to them as opposed to leaping straight into a new album. “When we first announced our reunion,” he said, “the love and appreciation was just overwhelming to be honest. I was very surprised. Still, it was a good move to not rush into anything. It left everyone with hope and motivation for the future.”

A day after the album’s release (March 12), Team Me will kick off an eight-date tour throughout Norway with a show at the Rockefeller in Oslo. They’ll follow it on Thursday March 17 with a Porsgrunn, before hitting stages in Elverum, Moss, Bergen, Stavanger, Ålesund and Trondheim. Tickets and full details for the run can be found on Team Me’s website.