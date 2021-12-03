Listen to Tears For Fears’ folky new single ‘No Small Thing’

Tears For Fears have shared a new single called ‘No Small Thing’ – check it out below.

The song is the second taste of the group’s first album in 17 years, ‘The Tipping Point’, which is due to arrive on February 25, 2022 via Concord Records. In October, the duo released the record’s title track.

According to Roland Orzabal, the folky, acoustic guitar-driven ‘No Small Thing’ is the “complete opposite of what we had been trying to do for many years – searching for the elusive, modern hit single.”

Advertisement

Curt Smith, meanwhile, likened it to “a song from a ’70s or ’60s acoustic folk album”, adding: “The fact that we felt confident enough to go from there to the end of the song to where it’s just absolute mayhem speaks to that sense of freedom, and that’s our comfort zone musically.”

Orzabal explained: “In early 2020, Curt and I sat down together with just a couple of acoustic guitars. The first time in decades. We needed a meeting of minds, a coming together psychically.

“We were literally going back to the drawing board looking for some depth, heart and soul with which to complete our album. Curt came up with this simple folk/country riff, a little bit Dylan, a little bit Johnny Cash, and then we were off.”