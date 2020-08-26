Tech company MyChannel sues Kanye West for breach of contract

Kanye West, and his clothing line Yeezy Apparel, are being sued by tech company MyChannel for an alleged violation of contract.

As TMZ reports, MyChannel’s attorneys, Ben Meislas and Michaell Popok, allege that West hired the company to work for six months in an effort to help the rapper maximise his revenue from Yeezy Apparel.

West allegedly promised the company a $10million investment at some point in the future, as well as other promises that reportedly never came to fruition. The suit claims West never intended to deliver on the promises, and also claims he stole technology from the company to use for his Sunday Service concert series.

MyChannel claims it put in 10,000 man-hours and invested $7million into the Yeezy project.

The suit also alleges that MyChannel, a Black-owned business, moved its team once to Calabasas and again to Chicago to align with Kanye’s wishes.

TMZ reports MyChannel is seeking £15,200,000 (US$20million) in damages after the company’s attorneys claim that West only partnered with them to steal confidential technology and help Sunday Service make a profit.

This is the latest in a string of blows West has suffered recently. His latest shoes, the Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Israfil and Yeezy Boost 350 V2 Asriel, came under fire for “making a mockery of Islam” with their names coming from two of the four archangels of Islam.

In the midst of all this, his presidential campaign continues to be plagued with misfortune, following his failure to secure a ballot in West Virginia. This came shortly after he was removed from the ballot in Ohio and Illinois, and after submitting paperwork late for the Wisconsin ballot.