Tech N9ne plays packed show without social distancing in place

Tech N9ne is the latest musician to perform a concert during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Strange Music rapper, who has collaborated with the likes of 2Pac, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, played a packed show at the Regalia Hotel & Conference Center in Lake Ozark, Missouri on Saturday night (August 8).

According to TMZ, upwards of 1,000 people were in attendance at the show in Tech’s home state, and footage from the concert showed little in the way of social distancing or face coverings.

Advertisement

It comes after DJ Borgeous played a similarly packed concert at Shady Gators, a waterfront bar in Lake Ozark earlier this month.

See some of the footage from Tech”s show below:

Advertisement

Back in 2012, Tech N9ne broke a touring record by performing 90 shows in just 99 days. His ‘Hostile Takeover’ tour is the longest consecutive tour in rap history.

NME have reached out to representatives of Tech N9ne for comment.

Last month, attendees of a charity drive-in concert by The Chainsmokers faced criticism after footage of unsafe social distancing practices surfaced on social media.

The concert, dubbed the ‘Safe and Sound’ drive-in concert, was designed for attendees to safely view the night’s performances from either inside their vehicles or within the confines of their designated 20-by-20-foot or 20-by-15-foot parking spot. Attendees were not permitted to leave their space except for bathroom access and were given free face masks upon arrival.

However, footage circulating on social media showed a crowd of concertgoers standing in close proximity with one another, many of whom did not appear to be wearing masks or face coverings.

Meanwhile, Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor has collaborated with Tech N9Ne and Kid Bookie on new song ‘CMT Must Be Stopped’.