Ted Nugent hits out at “liars and haters” for cancelling his Alabama gig

Ted Nugent has hit out at “liars and haters” for the cancellation of his gig in Alabama.

Nugent – who is a high profile supporter of Donald Trump – was due to play the Avondale Brewing Co. venue in Birmingham, Alabama on July 18 as part of his ‘Adios Mofo’ tour, but the gig was cancelled this week over backlash regarding the singer’s political views.

After the announcement, the venue’s post about the gig was flooded with thousands of comments protesting the show, with one saying: “Lose this show or lose my business.”

In response, the venue cancelled the show and wrote: “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.”

Nugent himself has now responded to the cancellation, tweeting: “liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me.”

liars & haters drunk on stupid incapable to debate me-https://t.co/P56ILUnziG — Ted Nugent (@TedNugent) May 5, 2023

Last year saw Nugent hit out at Bruce Springsteen “for being a dirtbag and supporting communists” as well as calling Neil Young “a complete punk” over his decision to pull his music from Spotify.

The singer also urged supporters of Donald Trump to “remain peaceful” if the former President were to be arrested on charges related to an investigation into a $130,000 (£106,000) payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Nugent went on to tell Trump’s supporters to instead participate in non-violent forms of protest. “Do not go into battle – yet,” he continued, adding that people should “remain peaceful and shine a positive, loving, patriotic light on the darkness”.