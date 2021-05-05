Ted Nugent tested positive for coronavirus last month one week after performing maskless at an event in Florida.

The US guitarist and singer revealed his coronavirus diagnosis in a video message to his fans on April 19. He previously claimed in December that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is “not a real pandemic”.

As reported by Naples Daily News (via Metal Injection), Nugent and his wife Shemane attended a live event at Oakes’ Seed to Table Market in Naples, Florida on April 12 – seven days before Nugent announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus.

During the event, Nugent addressed those in attendance from a balcony overlooking the store’s main floor and played a number of songs. A Facebook livestream of Nugent’s appearance showed that both he and Shemane remained maskless during their time on camera.

As Metal Injection points out, Nugent said on April 19 that he had been experiencing “flu symptoms for the last 10 days” – meaning that he was likely experiencing his third day of symptoms on April 12, the day of his Seed To Table appearance.

It is currently unclear whether any attendees or employees of Seed to Table contracted coronavirus in the days following the event in question.

Nugent recently spoke about his battle with coronavirus, saying that he had “never been so scared in all my life”.

“The six-foot-two, 225-pound headache [this time] was like nothing I have ever experienced,” he recalled in regards to his symptoms. “I mean, from my tip of my toes to the top of my hair, I literally was dizzy and weak and struggled to get up to go to the bathroom. And I would lay in the bathtub a couple of times a day with the water as hot as I could take it just to divert.”