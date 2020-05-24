Ted Nugent voted for Donald Trump because he was “ready to crush the status quo”

Ted Nugent has said that he voted for Donald Trump because the president was “ready to crush the status quo.”

Appearing as a guest on a recent edition of Triggered (see the video below), hosted by Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., the conservative rocker discussed the disdain Democratic voters have for the president.

“I call it the manifestation of the cultural deprivation, where they not only pretend that the foundation of this country was based on those God-given individual constitutionally guaranteed rights, but they literally forget that it says ‘shall not be infringed.’ And I don’t know what motivates them,” he said.

“I’m a guy that I have to get up early, I have to work hard, I like working up a sweat, I like being creative and productive,” he continued. “I use the term ‘asset column.’ Everybody I know – my band, my crew, my kids, my grandkids, my brother, my sister, my management, my incredible wife Shemane, my neighbours, everybody I know – busts their ass to be in the asset column so that they are productive.

“And all those people realise that why we voted for your dad is because he not only was not status quo, he was ready to crush the status quo. Because every ailment that America’s experiencing, the world is experiencing, is a direct result of the status quo, traditional political machine. Your dad came in with a crowbar.

“I always tell everybody that Donald Trump is the closest you’ll ever get to Ted Nugent in politics, but I’ve gotta tell you, the time I’ve spent with your dad… I consider myself a high-energy guy… Boy, have I learned something from your dad. I don’t know where he gets it. But that’s my point. I’m not being facetious.”

“He’s on a mission from God,” Nugent added. “This is divine intervention. We needed a status quo crusher, and I can’t think of anybody except Donald J. Trump that could have pulled it off with such effectiveness, such absolutism and, shall I say, aplomb. He came in when he came down that escalator, [and] he’s still grinning all these years later, and I think we can all learn lessons from your dad.”

Known for his outspoken views opposing the Democratic Party, Ted Nugent once called then US president Barack Obama a “subhuman mongrel.”

In an interview with Guns.com, the rocker was asked about his thoughts on the 2016 US presidential race, which he was allegedly planning to run in, and decided to use the opportunity to express some of his controversial opinions.

He said: “I have obviously failed to galvanise and prod, if not shame, enough Americans to be ever vigilant, but not to let a Chicago communist-raised, communist-educated, communist-nurtured subhuman mongrel like the ACORN community organizer gangster Barack Hussein Obama to weasel his way into the top office of authority in the United States of America. I am heartbroken but I am not giving up.”