Ted Nugent’s Alabama show cancelled over his political views

An Alabama gig on Ted Nugent‘s farewell tour has been cancelled over backlash regarding the singer’s political views.

Nugent – who is a high profile supporter of Donald Trump – was due to play the Avondale Brewing Co. venue in Birmingham, Alabama on July 18 as part of his ‘Adios Mofo’ tour.

After the announcement, the venue’s post about the gig was flooded with thousands of comments protesting the show, and asking the venue to reconsider, as AL report.

“I will never spend another dollar in your establishment,” one commenter wrote. “Grotesque that you would book such trash. Do better.”

Another simply said: “Lose this show or lose my business.”

In response, the venue cancelled the show and wrote: “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.”

Last year saw Nugent hit out at Bruce Springsteen “for being a dirtbag and supporting communists” as well as calling Neil Young “a complete punk” over his decision to pull his music from Spotify.

Last month, Joan Jett responded after Nugent took issue with her appearing in a list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

“He’s not a tough guy. He plays tough guy, but this is the guy who shit his pants – literally – so he didn’t have to go in the Army,” Jett told NME.

Nugent later attempted to clarify his comments, saying: “I love her music. Joan, I love you. It’s real rock and roll, awesome, plus I love lesbians. I think it’s cool. So I praised her and saluted her. I just said that Mark Farner should be on the list before Joan Jett because she’s not a real fiery guitar player.”