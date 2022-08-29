Teenage boy, 16, dies after suspected consumption of ecstasy tablet at Leeds Festival

A 16-year-old boy has died after reportedly taking “a grey or black oblong shape” ecstasy tablet and falling ill at Leeds Festival over the weekend.

West Yorkshire police were reportedly called to Leeds Festival on Saturday night (August 27) around 10.16pm and were informed that after falling ill, the teenage boy had been taken to a medical tent.

The unnamed festival goer was taken to hospital but died early on Sunday (August 28). His parents have been informed.

Officers have launched an investigation into the teenager’s suspected drug-related death. Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said in a statement: “While the exact cause of his death is yet to be established, one line of enquiry is that he had taken a particular type of ecstasy (MDMA) tablet, which was described as a grey or black oblong shape.

“We are continuing to conduct enquiries on site and are liaising closely with the event organisers.”

Police have urged anyone who feels ill after consuming any substance at the festival to urgently seek medical attention.

The tragedy comes after Reading & Leeds Festival issued a statement ahead of the twin events (which both commenced on August 26), warning of the use of drugs at their festivals. “This festival does not condone the use of drugs,” a web statement outlining their drugs policy read. “It is illegal to buy, sell or take drugs. Drugs enforcement laws are as applicable on-site as anywhere else in the UK.

“We want our festivalgoers to know above all else that we are here to help and you can come to us for help without fear of getting in trouble.”

The policy included an ecstasy-specific portion, highlighting the rise of deaths related to the drug. “Ecstasy deaths appear to be rising year on year,” Reading’s website reads. “There appears to be a link with the amount of MDMA found in tablets more recently.

“Your body weight, hormone levels, using other drugs or alcohol, and your underlying health can all have a significant impact on how you react to a drug. Your friends might have taken the same drug and not had any ill effects.

“There is no safe dose.”

Leeds Festival concluded tonight (August 28) with headline performances from Arctic Monkeys and Bring Me The Horizon, while Reading Festival saw The 1975 close out the weekend.