Teenage Cancer Trust 2021 gigs cancelled due to coronavirus concerns

Teenage Cancer Trust shows from The Who and Nile Rodgers & Chic will no longer take place due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Both performances were rescheduled for March this year after the pandemic forced the charity to previously cancel their annual week of charity performances at London’s Royal Albert Hall last year.

“We’re sad to announce that due to the ongoing coronavirus situation the Teenage Cancer Trust gigs at the Royal Albert Hall in March 2021 are not able to go ahead,” a statement from the trust’s chief executive Kate Collins confirmed.

Advertisement

“Both The Who and Nile Rodgers & CHIC kindly rescheduled their 2020 performances for 2021, but regrettably these are now cancelled. Your ticket provider will be in touch directly regarding the refund process soon.

We’re sad to announce that due to Coronavirus #TeenageCancerGigs at the @RoyalAlbertHall will not be able to go ahead this March. If you have tickets to @TheWho or @NileRodgers & CHIC then your ticket provider will be in touch with refund info soon. https://t.co/u9Y45eR2Wp — Teenage Cancer Trust (@TeenageCancer) February 15, 2021

“We are all gutted that our iconic Royal Albert Hall shows have been cancelled for a second year, but we look forward to welcoming people back to our world-famous gigs as soon as we can and we’re so grateful for all the support the music industry and artists give to make the gigs possible.

“We remain focused on making sure that young people with cancer get the best care and support and our frontline teams of nurses and youth workers are doing remarkable work at a time when young people have never needed them more.”

While fans will be able to access a refund, those who are able to donate the price of their cancelled ticket have been urged to do so.

“Our vital work, making sure young people do not face cancer alone, relies wholly on donations and without the funds raised at the Albert Hall, we urgently need more public support to make our work possible,” Collins added.

Advertisement

“That’s why we’re asking people to consider donating whatever they can to help us continue to support young people with cancer – or to donate the price of their cancelled ticket.

“Cancer isn’t stopping and neither is Teenage Cancer Trust. We’re now in exciting talks with artists about alternative ways to fundraise for young people with cancer, so keep your eyes peeled and follow our social media channels for updates on how to get involved. With huge thanks to everyone who is supporting our work.”

The cancellation comes after the pandemic originally caused hundreds of acts to cancel their shows.

Earlier today, The Who announced the cancellation of their UK and Ireland tour which was originally scheduled for next month.