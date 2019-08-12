‘Teenage Dream’ video star claims Katy Perry sexually harassed him

Perry is yet respond to the claims

A model who starred alongside Katy Perry in her 2010 music video for ‘Teenage Dream’ has accused the pop star of sexual harassment.

Josh Kloss, 38, made the allegation in a series of Instagram posts that he began sharing yesterday (August 11). He alleged that Perry – who was a crush of his at the time – once yanked at his underwear without his permission at a party, in turn revealing his genitals to people stood near him.

He wrote: “So I saw Katy a couple times after her break up with Russel [Brand]. This one time I brought a friend who was dying to meet her. It was Johny Wujeck’s birthday party at moonlight roller way. And when I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush. But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis. Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?”

The model claims Perry’s representatives “lorded” over him about “not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly”. He said he agreed to remaining quiet because he needed the money from the ‘Teenage Dream’ video shoot.

Referencing the fact that the video will see its ninth anniversary next month, Kloss added: “I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting.”

“So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done.”

There has been no official response to Kloss’ accusations from Perry or her representatives at the time of writing. NME has reached out for comment.

