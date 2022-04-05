Listen to Teenage Fanclub’s new song ‘I Left A Light On’

Teenage Fanclub have shared a new single, ‘I Left A Light On’, which they say is the first indication that a new album may be on the way.

The new song is a slow-burning, piano-led ballad with soaring strings, written by the band’s Norman Blake while they were mixing their latest album, 2021’s ‘Endless Arcade’. It was recorded at Rockfield Studios in Wales, and arrives alongside a video that shows the band performing it there.

“As a band we’ve already started thinking about another new album,” comments Blake. “This song is the first signpost towards that.” Watch the video for ‘I Left A Light On’ below:

‘Endless Arcade’, Teenage Fanclub’s 11th studio album, arrived back in April of last year following singles ‘Home’, ‘I’m More Inclined’ and ‘The Sun Won’t Shine On Me’.

The album, which followed 2016’s ‘Here’, marked their first record following the departure of co-founder Gerard Love in 2018, after nearly three decades with the band. It also marked their first with former Gorky’s Zygotic Mynci member Euros Childs onboard.

Teenage Fanclub will kick off a run of UK and European tour dates tomorrow night (April 6) with a show at SWG3 in Glasgow. See dates and venues for those below, and head here for tickets.

Teenage Fanclub’s 2022 tour dates are:

APRIL

Wednesday 6 – Glasgow, SWG3

Friday 8 – Sheffield, Leadmill

Saturday 9 – Leeds, Beckett’s

Sunday 10 – Nottingham, Rock City

Tuesday 12 – Birmingham, Institute

Wednesday 13 – Norwich, Waterfront

Thursday 14 – Bath, Komedia

Saturday 16 – Brighton, Chalk

Sunday 17 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Tuesday 19 – London, Union Chapel

Wednesday 20 – Belfast, Empire Music Hall

Thursday 21 – Dublin, Academy

Saturday 23 – Gothenburg, Pustervik

Sunday 24 – Oslo, Vulkan

Monday 25 – Copenhagen, Pumpehuset

Wednesday 27 – Hamburg, Knust Apr

Thursday 28 – Berlin, Columbia Theater

Friday 29 – Dusseldort, Zakk

MAY

Sunday 1 – Munich, Strom

Monday 2 – Mannheim, Alte Feuerwache

Wednesday 4 – Lyon, Épicerie Moderne

Thursday 5 – Nantes, La Barakason

Friday 6 – Rouen, Le 106

Saturday 7 – Paris, La Gaîté Lyrique

Sunday 8 – Eindhoven, Effenaar

Monday 9 – Utrecht, De Helling