Teenager dies after falling ill at Glasgow’s SWG3 nightclub

An 18-year-old girl has died after falling ill at Glasgow’s SWG3 nightclub.

The teenager was at the venue on New Year’s Day and became unwell. She was then taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her death marks the third person in four months to pass after attending the club.

The club has been temporarily shut down as a mark of respect. Police are looking at drugs as one line of inquiry. They also said that the woman’s death was reported to the force on Friday (January 5).

A spokesperson told BBC that “Next of kin have been informed and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

“Upon spotting that she was in distress, our staff swiftly intervened, bringing her to the venue’s medical unit for examination,” said a spokesperson for SWG3.

They continued: “The on-site medical team, composed of qualified and experienced professionals, promptly called for an ambulance as her condition deteriorated. Regrettably, despite these efforts, she did not survive.

“Every guest is thoroughly searched upon entry by our highly-trained, accredited security teams. These teams also conduct constant patrols within the venue. Furthermore, our qualified medical teams are consistently present at all major events.We have proactively decided to close the venue this weekend as a mark of respect and to enable us to regroup and re-evaluate with our staff.”

Back in August, two teenagers named Scott Allison and Marcus Dick attended the same DJ set at SWG3 as part of an “all-day” outdoors rave at the Galvanizers Yard club, which featured 10-hour headline set from Newcastle-born DJ Ben Hemsley before their deaths which are being treated as drug-related.