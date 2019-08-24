Teenager dies of suspected drug overdose at Leeds Festival

Reports say a 17-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs

A teenager has died of a suspected drug overdose at Leeds Festival, it is being reported.

West Yorkshire Police were called to the festival following a report that a teenager had died on site during the early hours of this morning (August 24).

According to The Mirror, a 17-year-old girl from the Oldham area died around 3:40am from a suspected drug overdose.

A 17-year-old boy, who is also from the Oldham area, has been arrested on suspicion of supplying controlled drugs. He is currently in custody.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the girl who has died,” said Leeds Festival’s Police Commander, Superintendent Matt Davison. “We have family liaison officers in place supporting them and they have asked that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.

“While the exact cause of her death is yet to be established, the information we have indicates that she has taken a combination of drugs. This is a tragic incident and I hope serves as a timely reminder to others of the risk of taking illegal substances, particularly when mixing different types of drugs and drinking alcohol.”

“If anyone has any concerns for either themselves or others at the festival, I would urge them to contact staff on-site or seek urgent medical assistance.”

While it’s not clear what, if any, drugs were involved in the teenager’s death, police officers have found high strength ecstasy pills at the festival, as reported by Leeds Live.

More on the story as reports come in.