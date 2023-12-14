Teezo Touchdown announces 2024 ‘Spend The Night’ tour, including London show

Teezo Touchdown has announced a 2024 tour in support of his debut album ‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’ – find all the details below.

The Texas rapper/singer-songwriter is due to hit the road next year, kicking off with European headline shows in Amsterdam (March 21), Zurich (22), Paris (25) and Berlin (26).

He’ll then head to the UK for a gig at Village Underground in Shoreditch, east London on March 29. A run of North American dates is scheduled to begin in late April, continuing throughout May and into early June.

Teezo is set to stop off in Boston, Philadelphia, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Austin, Houston and more cities as part of his tour of the US and Canada.

Tickets for the upcoming London concert will go on general sale at 9am GMT tomorrow (December 15) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Both an artist and Live Nation presale went live at the same time today (14).

You can purchase tickets for the North American shows here from 9am ET tomorrow.

The Spend the Night Tour pic.twitter.com/tKcoYKaCO7 — Mr.Mrs (@TeezoTouchdown) December 13, 2023

Speaking about his forthcoming ‘Spend The Night’ tour, Teezo said: “Eventually I’m going to ask you to spend the rest of our lives together. But for now I’ll just ask you to spend the night.”

You can watch the official video announcement in the post above, and see the European/UK itinerary below.

MARCH 2024

21 – Melkweg OZ, Amsterdam, Netherlands

22 – M4 Music Festival, Zurich, Switzerland

25 – Bellevilloise / Cabaret Sauvage, Paris, France

26 – Gretchen, Berlin, Germany

29 – Village Underground, London, United Kingdom

Teezo is currently out on Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus tour in North America.

In a four-star review of this year’s ‘How Do You Sleep At Night?’, NME wrote: “[Teezo Touchdown’s] love for dramatic highs and muted lows on this album makes the record a rollercoaster of emotions and sounds, and a polished and entertaining debut.”

The artist was featured in the 2022 NME 100 list, which showcased the essential new acts who were set to take over that year.