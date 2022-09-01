Tegan & Sara reveal details of new graphic novel ‘Junior High’

Tegan And Sara have shared details of their upcoming new graphic novel, Junior High.

The band took to their social media platforms earlier this week (August 29), to announce the details of the comic, which is due out May 30 2023, accompanied by a picture of the novel’s cover, illustrated by Tillie Walden.

Junior High the graphic novel is another project that sprung from our memoir High School! It serves as a prequel 🙂 Here is the beautiful cover, illustrated by the incredibly talented Tillie Walden! You can pre-order Junior High now at https://t.co/MFeeT5qmOS #TSJuniorHigh pic.twitter.com/OcfD2cN3WO — Tegan and Sara (@teganandsara) August 29, 2022

Coming off the back of their recent single ‘Faded Like A Feeling’, taken from the duo’s forthcoming album ‘Crybaby’ due out on October 21, the new graphic novel Junior High serves as a prequel to their previous memoir High School, which was released back in 2019.

Junior High however, according to its description “explores growing up, coming out and finding yourself through music and sisterhood” and ultimately “offers a glimpse at Tegan and Sarah before they became icons, exploring their shifting sisterhood, their own experiences coming out and the first steps of their music journey.”

In other news, one half of the band in Sara Quin recently welcomed the birth of her first child, with the musician taking to the band’s official Instagram on August 2 with her very own crybaby.

Tegan and Sara: Junior High will be released in both trade paperback and hardcover variants come May 30, 2023. Outside of the graphic novel, the band have also been busy collaborating with Canadian band Arkells on their upcoming seventh album ‘Blink Twice’, with Tegan and Sara set to feature on one of the songs taken from the record.