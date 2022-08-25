Listen to Tegan and Sara’s tender new single ‘Faded Like A Feeling’

Tegan and Sara have shared a new single called ‘Faded Like A Feeling’ – you can listen to it below.

The emotional track will appear on the Canadian duo’s 10th studio album ‘Crybaby’, which is due for release on October 21 via Mom + Pop Music.

“I wrote the song last summer/fall under the spell of the changing seasons,” read a statement on the band’s official Instagram page. “It began as a love song then evolved into more of a loss song.”

The message continued: “Just as the seasons can’t stop themselves from changing, nor can I; nor can anyone else. Part of the unspoken agreement of entering into a relationship is accepting that one day, all the feelings you had might fade. Yet we take the risk anyway.”

‘Faded Like A Feeling’ arrives with a “simple but haunting” official video by Mark Myers. In the visuals, we find Tegan and Sara reflecting on broken past relationships as they sit on the swings at a children’s playground.

Tegan and Sara’s statement went on to note the difficulties of shooting a music video in a busy park. “Also, did you know that if you swing for three hours straight you get intense knots in your back and motion sickness? ME EITHER!” they added.

“I nearly retched in the bushes a few times. Which if I’m being honest would have made a possibly better video. JK! Watch me nearly hurl and sing with passion…” You can check out the video above.

The forthcoming ‘Crybaby’ was produced by John Congleton (St. Vincent, Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen) along with Sara Quin and Tegan Quin, and recorded at Studio Litho in Seattle and Sargent Recorders in Los Angeles. It’ll also feature the previous singles ‘Yellow’ and ‘Fucking Up What Matters’.

Speaking to NME recently about making the new record, Sara explained: “It was a different way to work and we definitely switched things up, but it’s still this abstract process that’s always been difficult to talk about.”

Tegan and Sara will showcase ‘Crybaby’ on an intimate North American headline tour in the autumn. You can see the full schedule and find any remaining tickets here.

Earlier this month, the first trailer was shared for Tegan and Sara’s upcoming TV series High School.