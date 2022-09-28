Tegan And Sara share visuals for punchy new single ‘I Can’t Grow Up’

Tegan And Sara have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming tenth studio album ‘Crybaby’ in the form of a punchy new single titled ‘I Can’t Grow Up’.

Described by the band as a “snotty nosed pop song about not being able to grow out of bad habits in relationships,” it comes with playful visuals which you can see below.

The band’s Sara Quin said the track inspired musically by Chicago band Dehd and their 2020 album ‘Flower of Devotion’.

She said: “The song started on bass, an instrument I’d never written with until Crybaby, and I was channeling a little bit of Emily Kempf from Dehd, and Peter Hook from New Order. My partner had traveled back to the U.S., after a year of being stuck in Canada during the pandemic, and I was enjoying late nights alone writing music and singing full tilt in the basement.”

The track will appear on the Canadian duo’s 10th studio album ‘Crybaby’, which is due for release on October 21 via Mom + Pop Music. It follows previous singles ‘Faded Like A Feeling’, singles ‘Yellow’ and ‘Fucking Up What Matters’.

Speaking to NME recently about making the new record, Sara explained: “It was a different way to work and we definitely switched things up, but it’s still this abstract process that’s always been difficult to talk about.”