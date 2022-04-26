Tegan and Sara to return this week with new single ‘Fucking Up What Matters’

Tegan and Sara have announced their return with a new single called ‘Fucking Up What Matters’ set to arrive this week.

The pop duo – whose last album was 2019’s ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ – shared the news on Twitter on Friday (April 22).

“Some of you may have caught on, some of you may have thought we’ve just been fucking up more recently,” they wrote. “But we’re here to tell you, YES, we do have a new song coming out! It’s called ‘Fucking Up What Matters’ and it’s out April 28.”

They followed it up with another tweet that read: “We really love our new song. And making content for social media. And each other. Most of all we love fucking up what matters. It feels good to admit it.”

‘Fucking Up What Matters’ is Tegan and Sara’s first new music of the year; they released a reimagined version of their 2004 album ‘So Jealous’ earlier in the year. Both follow their appearance on Beach Bunny’s 2021 track, ‘Cloud 9’.

Tegan and Sara announced in November last year that they had finished recording their 10th studio album.

Meanwhile, the cast has been announced for Tegan and Sara’s TV adaptation of their memoir High School.

The pair’s 2019 book is set to be turned into a TV series for Amazon’s IMDb TV, with Tegan and Sara serving as executive producers alongside writer-director Clea DuVall.

After being discovered by the duo themselves, TikTok stars and twins Railey Gilliland and Seazynn Gilliland have been cast to play teenage versions of Tegan and Sara respectively.

Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) has also been cast to play their mother Simone, while Kyle Bornheimer (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will play Simone’s boyfriend Patrick.