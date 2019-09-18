Tegan and Sara: “Society never ever talks about women and drug use positively”

The Canadian duo release their memoir 'High School' later this month

Tegan and Sara have spoken out about their use of drugs and how women are rarely allowed to talk about narcotic use without it being turned into a cautionary tale.

The pair are due to release their memoir High School’ on September 24. The book documents their drug use when they were younger.

“Tegan and I were really into acid,” Sara told The Guardian. “I didn’t want to sanitise or dumb down our experiences because we were afraid that people would say, ‘Oh, this is a bad influence,’ like: ‘Tegan and Sara are making acid seem cool.’ No, it was my experience. I’m almost 40 years old, I haven’t done acid in 20 years, but I also think that the stigmatisation of drugs is unhealthy because we’re a society that is obsessed with alcohol.”

“We never, ever talk about women and drug use positively,” Tegan added. “It’s men who often write about psychedelics and science and mental health. Rock stars always have some sort of proximity to drug use, but the only time we ever hear about women and drug use is, like, Amy Winehouse and Courtney Love, and it’s a warning.”

In support of their upcoming album ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, which is out on September 27, the duo will also be returning to the UK to play shows in Brighton, London and Manchester next year.

The full list of Tegan and Sara’s UK tour dates are below:

November

16 – Brighton, UK Theatre Royal

17 – London, UK Shepherds Bush Empire

19 – Manchester, UK Albert Hall