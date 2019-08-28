Watch Tegan and Sara’s ’90s-inspired music video for ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’

‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ is out next month

Tegan and Sara have unveiled the video for ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’, the first single off their forthcoming album, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’.

Directed by Natalie Fält, the ’90s-inspired visual is “an ode to anxiety”, the duo commented on the YouTube video. It features the Quin sisters, decked out in stylish retro ’fits, sitting around in colourful waiting rooms, patiently waiting for someone to call them back. Check out the video below and see if you can identify all the throwback items, including a Walkman and a Nokia cellphone, in the clip.

“We really wanted to capture the disruption and manic multitasking we all do now because of our cell phones. The phone on the wall is a physical representation of the constant pull to this device we all have,” the pair wrote about the music video on their Instagram stories.

“The anxiety of waiting for a message, waiting for a call, checking to see if people have posted, checking to see what our friends are doing, checking to see how many likes we have. We feel disconnected and it comes from feeling like something’s coming, but we can’t answer what it is. Because it’s nothing,” they added.

Tegan and Sara’s new album, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, features re-recorded versions of songs the twin sisters wrote back in high school. The duo had found old cassette tapes containing their very first songs when they were researching their upcoming memoir High School.

The book, the pair have said, will answer questions like, “How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara?” High School will be released September 24, while their new LP, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’, will drop three days later.