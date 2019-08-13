Tegan and Sara announce tracklisting from upcoming album and share new single ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’

The duo have a new memoir on the way, too

Tegan and Sara have released ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’, the first single from their forthcoming new album, ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’.

The new record is released on September 27 as a collection of re-recorded versions of songs that the twin sisters wrote in high school together.

The pair found old cassette tapes containing their very first songs, which were written between the ages of 15 and 17, when they were researching their upcoming memoir. ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ reinvents one of the original recordings they discovered.

The duo have also shared the tracklisting from their upcoming album – see below.

‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ tracklisting:

Hold My Breath Until I Die Hey, I’m Just Like You I’ll Be Back Someday Don’t Believe The Things They Tell You (They Lie) Hello, I’m Right Here I Don’t Owe You Anything I Know I’m Not The Only One Please Help Me Keep Them Close Cause They Will Fuck You Too We Don’t Have Fun When We’re Together Anymore You Go Away And I Don’t Mind All I Have To Give The World Is Me

Sara has recalled the period when ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’ was written. “We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one. Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other’s rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand.

“Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings. With only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure, we tried to remain true to the original essence of each song.”

Tegan and Sara added: “This is the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults.”

According to a press release their upcoming memoir, High School will “tell the original story of Tegan and Sara for the first time, bringing unprecedented depth and dimension to their formative years.” It’s set for release on September 24.

Speaking of the project, the pair said: “How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara?”

“We have spent 20 years answering those complicated questions with simple answers. Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”