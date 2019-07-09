Tegan and Sara to release songs they wrote in school on new album ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’

"We immediately recognised the songs as an essential part of our high school story"

Tegan and Sara are set to release re-recorded versions of songs they wrote in high school together on a new album called ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’.

The new album will come out on September 27 via Sire.

Speaking about the new album in a press release, Tegan Quin said: “While working on our memoir, we discovered lost cassette tapes that had been unheard for over 20 years.

“They contained dozens of our first songs, written between the ages of 15 and 17…. We immediately recognised the songs as an essential part of our high school story.”

Sara Quin added: “With only minor tweaks to lyrics and structure, we tried to remain true to the original essence of each song.”

The pair are set to release a new memoir called High School, which is coming out on September 24, which circles around the same time period as the songs for ‘Hey, I’m Just Like You’ were written.

Speaking of the project, the pair said: “How did you start your band? When did you know that you were gay? What were you like before Tegan and Sara?

“We have spent 20 years answering those complicated questions with simple answers. Writing High School gives us the opportunity to tell the intricate stories that shaped our relationship as sisters, musicians, and queer girls.”