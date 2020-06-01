GAMING  

Tekashi 6ix9ine accused of stealing ‘GOOBA’ beat from Kenyan producer Magix Enga

The track was temporarily removed from YouTube after a copyright claim

By Patrick Clarke
Tekashi 6ix9ine
Tekashi 6ix9ine CREDIT: Michael Campanella/Redferns

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been accused of plagiarism over his recent single ‘GOOBA’, leading to the video temporarily being taken down due to a copyright claim.

Kenyan producer Magix Enga has claimed that the track, which took the record for the most views on a hip hop video in its first 24 hours from Eminem‘s Machine Gun Kelly diss ‘Killshot’, unlawfully used one of his beats.

The song was unavailable on YouTube for a number of hours yesterday (May 31), with the message: “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Magix Enga.”

Although the track has since been reinstated on YouTube, Enga posted a picture of 6ix9ine on Instagram with the caption: “Don’t sample my Beats Biggest song Delete By Magix Enga.”

After the track reappeared on YouTube 6ix9ine appeared to respond in the comments of a post by Akademiks about its reinstatement, saying “Haters right now acting like they don’t see this post.”

Enga then posted a video response, saying: “6ix9ine, your song ‘Gooba’ is now on YouTube, let me just forgive you bro, but at least respect Magix Enga, Kenyan Beat King.”

View this post on Instagram

The producer who took down #tekashi69 song speaks

A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) on

Meanwhile, 6ix9ine yesterday urged New York rappers to donate $100,000 to charity – and said that if they do he will match it.

“If you a rapper from New York and you ain’t got at least 100k to give back to our city for people in need you’re a bum,” he said on Instagram. “God gives you a gift it’s not just for you it’s to help others in need.”

It comes after children’s charity No Kid Hungry reportedly declined a $200,000 donation from the rapper earlier this month.

