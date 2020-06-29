GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj’s ‘Trollz’ suffers biggest chart fall ever for a song debuting at Number One

Last week it became only the 40th song ever in the Hot 100's history to debut at Number One

By Will Lavin
Trollz
Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj in the video for 'Trollz'. CREDIT: YouTube/Tekashi 6ix9ine

Tekashi 6ix9ine recent track ‘Trollz’ has landed the biggest chart fall in history for a single debuting at Number One on Billboard.

Last week, the controversial rapper’s collaboration with Nicki Minaj debuted on top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after selling 116,000 equivalent units. Of that sum, 36 million were streams while it earned 1.2 million radio airplay audience impressions.

It marked 6ix9ine’s first Number One, and is only the 40th song ever to debut at Number One on the Hot 100 in the chart’s history. He celebrated the achievement by posting a video on Instagram which saw him popping a bottle of champagne while repeatedly claiming to be “unstoppable.”

Advertisement

However, according to Chart Data, this week ‘Trollz’ suffered “the biggest fall for a #1 debut in Hit 100 history,” although it is not yet known at what number the song has fallen to.

Yesterday (June 28), 6ix9ine announced that he would be releasing a new song and music video this week.

He shared the news with his followers on Instagram, captioning a video of him speaking: “NEW MUSIC VIDEO THIS FRIDAY JULY 3RD.” In the video, he spoke about his plans for his final days of house arrest and beyond.

Meanwhile, Sia has apologised after she appeared to mistake Cardi B for Nicki Minaj on Twitter.

In a now-deleted tweet, a fan sent Sia a picture of Minaj, asking if she would want to collaborate with her.

Advertisement

Sia replied: “I love @iamcardib and although this isn’t a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!”

After the mix-up, fans began posting the hashtag “Siaisoverparty,” with Sia then apologising for the tweet.

“I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself,” she wrote. “Sorry @NICKIMINAJ and @iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?”

Advertisement
  • Related Topics
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.