Tekashi 6ix9ine announces release date for new music, promising “next video will break the internet”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has promised to “break the internet” with his next music video, which he says will be released next week.

The recently freed rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, saw big returns on his comeback track ‘Gooba’, as the clip for the song broke YouTube’s existing record for the most views of a hip-hop video in its first 24 hours.

6ix9ine has now told his fans that he intends to “break the internet” with his next music video. Sharing an Instagram post where he can be seen holding a kitten in each hand, he said that he’s moved the release date for the song in question to next Friday (May 29).

Advertisement

The success of ‘Gooba’ was marred by 6ix9ine taking issue with Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Billboard after the rapper’s track missed out on the US number one spot in the chart dated May 23.

After only reaching number three, 6ix9ine alleged that “you can buy Number Ones on Billboard“, prompting denials from Grande and Bieber over accusations the rapper made about sales of their collaborative charity single ‘Stuck With U’.

“To anybody that is displeased with their placement on the chart this week or who is spending their time racking their brain thinking of as many ways as they can to discredit hardworking women (and only the women for some reason…), I ask you to take a moment to humble yourself,” Grande said in a statement.

Billboard issued their own statement which clarified their position on the matter and revealed the respective sales figures for ‘Gooba’ and ‘Stuck With U’.