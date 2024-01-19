Tekashi 6ix9ine arrested in Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges

Tekashi 6ix9ine has been arrested by authorities in the Dominican Republic on domestic violence charges.

The 27-year-old rapper – real name Daniel Hernández – was apprehended on Wednesday (January 17) in the country’s capital of Santo Domingo in relation to domestic violence. No further details were immediately available (per Associated Press).

A judge is expected to decide whether the rapper will remain in jail or if he will be released on bond.

This is not the first time 6ix9ine has had a run-in with the law in the Dominican Republic. Last October, the artist was arrested in the country after allegedly assaulting two people, including his music producer.

He was arrested while trying to leave the country on a private plane after the alleged assault, according to Felix Portes – a criminal lawyer in the Dominican Republic (via Complex).

In March 2023, three men were arrested in connection with an allegedly assaulting the rapper at a South Florida gym.

The assault left the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, with several injuries to his face and bruising from the incident, his lawyer Lance Lazzaro previously said.

The alleged assault came after 6ix9ine was previously convicted after pleading guilty to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, which included charges ranging from drug trafficking to firearm offences.

In December 2019, he was sentenced to 24 months in prison but served a few months after a judge granted him a motion for compassionate release over his COVID health risks.

Hernandez’s lawyer said at the time that he planned to ensure that the rapper got some protection after he was released from federal prison in April 2020.