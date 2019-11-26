Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly had an assault case against him dropped

The case would present a "security risk"

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly had a misdemeanour assault case against him dropped.

According to TMZ and Harris County Texas records which have been seen by Pitchfork, the case has been dropped as a result of the “security risk” Tekashi 6ix9ine now poses as a result of his guilty plea in a racketeering case.

Prosecutors have also cited his cooperation against alleged gang members as a reason for the dismissal.

The Harris County District Attorney has argued in his motion for dismissing the case that “moving” Tekashi 6ix9ine would be “a security risk” and has asked that the misdemeanour assault, which dates back to an incident in 2018 where Tekashi allegedly chocked a teenage bay, be dropped in light of this.

In October of last year, the boy alleged to have been chocked in the incident wrote a letter to the District Attorney’s Office also asking for the charge to be dropped.

Despite facing a minimum of 47 years in jail for his alleged involvement in a racketeering case, 6ix9ine could be released by 2020 after his testimonies helped to secure the convictions of several gang members.

The rapper was due to be sentenced on January 24, 2020 but the judge recently accepted a motion to bump up the original date and will now determine the rapper’s fate on December 18, 2019.

Snoop Dogg recently trolled Tekashi again after the rapper testified against two members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang to reduce his own sentence.

In September, Snoop branded 6ix9ine a “snitch” for testifying against Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack.

Last month, Snoop took to Instagram to share a mock MAGA cap changing the slogan from “make America great again” to “make snitches get stitches again”.