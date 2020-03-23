Tekashi 6ix9ine calls for early release from prison amid coronavirus fears

Tekashi 6ix9ine has allegedly called for an early release from prison due to coronavirus fears.

The rapper, who is due to be released from prison in August, originally faced 37 years to life in jail for federal racketeering charges.

But he had his sentence reduced to two years behind bars and five years of supervised probation after he co-operated with authorities on a case involving the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

His lawyer has now called for the rapper’s early release following a confirmed case of the coronavirus at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn although 6ix9ine is serving his sentence at the Queens Detention Center, according to a letter obtained by the Inner City Press.

Lance Lazzaro allegedly wrote that the rapper’s asthma, could put him at high risk if he contracts the disease.

He also claims that 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, had bronchitis and sinusitis in 2019 October.

“Mr. Hernandez has been complaining to prison officials this week about shortness of breath, but apparently the warden of his facility will not allow Mr. Hernandez to go to the hospital despite the recommendation of the facility’s medial doctor that Mr. Hernandez be treated by a doctor at a hospital,” he allegedly wrote.

In January, Hernandez was denied permission to complete his sentence from his home.

Hernandez was previously a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, but said in a letter of apology written before his sentencing that he felt “relief” when he was arrested because the gang had “control of his life”.