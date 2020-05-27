Tekashi 6ix9ine calls out Doja Cat following recent racism claims

Tekashi 6ix9ine appears to have called out Doja Cat following the release of a video which appeared to show the singer laughing at racist jokes online.

Last week (May 22), Doja came under fire on Twitter after it was alleged that she had taken part in racist video chats in the past. A song Doja wrote in 2015 called ‘Dindu Nuffin’, named after a racist slur that mocks the victims of police brutality, also resurfaced.

Doja subsequently issued an apology on Instagram for the song, but denied taking part in “any racist conversations” in the chat rooms. “I’ve used public chat rooms to socialise since I was a child,” she wrote. “I shouldn’t have been on some of those chat room sites, but I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I’m sorry to everyone that I offended.”

Doja Cat then admitted to writing and recording ‘Dindu Nuffin’, but said it was a misguided attempt to “flip its meaning” in “response to people who often used that term to hurt me”.

Following her post, Tekashi 6ix9ine waded into the debate when he posted a number of comments on Instagram. “She started with the wrong one… give me till tomorrow #canceldoja,” he wrote in one post. “Someone called her Doja Dog,” he added in another.

6ix9ine comments on Instagram posts dissing Doja Cat calling her "Doja Dog." pic.twitter.com/vldxFlmAlE — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 26, 2020

Some have pointed out that Tekashi could also have been responding to Doja’s comment during a subsequent Instagram Live session in which she seemingly referred to Tekashi’s recent claim that Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber rigged the charts.

Doja said: “Your favourite artist — and there’s no judgement — if they care about that? Wonderful. That’s fine. There’s nothing wrong about wanting a No. 1 and working hard to get to that No. 1. For me? I don’t give a shit.”

Earlier this week (May 25), Doja went on Instagram Live with the intention of “debunk[ing] everything” in regards to the earlier allegations about the chat room and the subsequent social media furore that followed.

“There’s no better apology than me doing what I’ve always done, being on Live, telling you guys my fucking truth and being completely honest,” Doja told those watching. “It’s a hard time right now, but recording myself apologising and recording myself sounding perfectly diplomatic is the biggest fucking lie I can make to you.”

She later added: “My behaviour isn’t something that always needs to be followed, I’m not perfect — I shouldn’t be doing dumb shit. But also I need to stand up for myself instead of making a video that’s diplomatically and politically correct.

“…I’m sorry if I hurt you, or embarrassed you, or made you feel in any way upset,” she told her fans.

Last week also saw Doja Cat respond to Lana Del Rey’s controversial Instagram post in which the latter hit back at claims her own music “glamorises abuse” while also citing the success of several other female artists.

Doja Cat was named alongside Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Kehlani, Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé by Del Rey in the post.