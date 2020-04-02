Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today due to coronavirus risk

Tekashi 6ix9ine will reportedly be released from prison today after requesting that he returns home to avoid contracting coronavirus while behind bars.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, is currently serving a 24-month prison sentence in New York after pleading guilty to nine charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery. He was set to be released in August 2020 because he had already served 13 months of his two-year sentence at the time of sentencing.

However, it is now likely that a judge will accept an appeal to free the rapper from an upstate penitentiary as cases of COVID-19 rise above 84,000 in New York, with 2,200 deaths recorded so far.

The rapper’s attorney, Dawn Florio, applied for his release last weekend and said he was at high risk of contracting the disease after being diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year.

She has described the prospect of his release as a “foregone conclusion”.