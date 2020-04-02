Tekashi 6ix9ine could be released from prison today due to coronavirus risk

Tekashi 6ix9ine will reportedly be released from prison today after requesting that he returns home to avoid contracting coronavirus while behind bars.
The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, is currently serving a 24-month prison sentence in New York after pleading guilty to nine charges including conspiracy to murder and armed robbery. He was set to be released in August 2020 because he had already served 13 months of his two-year sentence at the time of sentencing.
However, it is now likely that a judge will accept an appeal to free the rapper from an upstate penitentiary as cases of COVID-19 rise above 84,000 in New York, with 2,200 deaths recorded so far.
The rapper’s attorney, Dawn Florio, applied for his release last weekend and said he was at high risk of contracting the disease after being diagnosed with bronchitis and sinusitis late last year.
She has described the prospect of his release as a “foregone conclusion”.
Attorney Lance Lazzaro also said that Hernandez had been experiencing shortness of breath and was not being permitted to see a doctor by prison officials.
After the appeals were submitted to Judge Paul Engelmayer, who sentenced him, and the US Bureau of Prisons (BOP), the rapper could be released as early as this afternoon.
But he later wrote a letter to the US government that said: “The parties are advised that, provided that the Court has legal authority to grant the relief requested by defence counsel, the Court intends to do so.”
Responding to Engelmayer’s letter, US Attorney Geoffrey Berman wrote: “In the event the Court finds ‘extraordinary and compelling reasons’ presented by the defendant’s medical condition, placing him at high risk during the Covid-19 outbreak, the Government does not oppose the defendant’s motion for compassionate release.”
However, further complications could arise from the fact that Hernandez is incarcerated in a privately owned prison that is not owned by the BOP.
Hernandez pleaded guilty to racketeering and an array of other charges last year, but his prison time was significantly cut after he testified against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.