Tekashi 6ix9ine didn’t say Cardi B was a member of the Nine Trey Bloods as full court transcript is released

Cardi B refuted the claims she was affiliated with the gang

The full transcript from Tekashi 6ix9ine’s court appearance has been released, revealing the rapper didn’t claim Cardi B was a member of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.

Previous reports had suggested 6ix9ine had alleged both Cardi and Roc Nation rapper Jim Jones were affiliated with the predominately New York-based gang.

Cardi refuted that she was a member of the group in a tweet that has since been deleted, but acknowledged she is a Blood. “You just said it yourself,” she replied to a fan. “Brim not 9 Trey. I never been 9 Trey or associated with them.”

In his testimony given in Manhattan federal court, 6ix9ine was asked by defence attorney Alex Huot if he “knew” Cardi B was a member of the Bloods. Complex reports the rapper replied: “Correct.”

The relevant passage of his testimony saw him asked if he had joined the Bloods “specifically to advance [his] music career”, to which he agreed with. Cardi was then referred to as a Blood and someone who had featured other members of the gang in her music videos. No reference was made to the specific 9 Treys chapter in the questioning.

6ix9ine testified against two former members of the gang, which he was a part of, and who allegedly kidnapped him last year. Anthony “Harvey” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, who the prosecution claim are part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, are facing federal racketeering and firearms charges.

Ellison is also facing additional charges in connection to his alleged kidnapping and beating of 6ix9ine in July 2018. Newly released footage shows the moment the rapper was pulled from a car when the kidnapping took place.

The rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to nine federal charges against him earlier this year, including racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking, and more. He could face at least 47 years in prison. He is expected to be sentenced in January 2020.