Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ‘GOOBA’ breaks YouTube record for biggest 24-hour debut in hip-hop

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s new single ‘GOOBA’ has broken YouTube’s record for the most-watched hip-hop video in a 24-hour span.

On Friday (May 8), 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, shared his first piece of music since being released from prison last month. He also shared an accompanying music video.

Now, according to Chart Data, the video has garnered the biggest 24-hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history.

The video currently stands at 61 million views on YouTube. According to estimates, 43 million views were registered on the first day, the highest in YouTube history for a hip-hop song.

The previous record was held by Eminem for his Machine Gun Kelly diss song, ‘Killshot’ in 2018 which amassed 38.1 million views in its first 24 hours of being on the platform.

.@6ix9ine's "GOOBA" garnered the biggest 24 hour debut for a hip-hop video in YouTube history. — chart data (@chartdata) May 9, 2020

6ix9ine made his much talked about return to the public eye with an Instagram Live session on Friday (May 8) which broke another record, the record for the most number of people tuned into the platform at the same time: 2 million.

6ix9ine was given early release from jail last month due to the coronavirus pandemic and was given permission from authorities to put out music while under house arrest.

Last month, his lawyer Dawn Florio said the star was planning to work on two new albums while serving the rest of his 24-month sentence from his home. “What he’s gonna do is he already has that advance for 10K Projects,” she said. “So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that’s what he’s going to do.”

6ix9ine was given prison time last December after pleading guilty to racketeering and an array of other charges. He was expected to spend between 37 years to life behind bars, but he had his sentence cut after co-operating with authorities and testifying against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang.