Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after allegedly being attacked by group in a Florida gym

Tekashi 6ix9ine was hospitalised after being beaten by a group of attackers in the bathroom of a south Florida gym, the rapper’s lawyer has alleged.

Lance Lazzaro claimed to TMZ that 6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez – sustained injuries to his face and was left with bruising from the incident on Tuesday (March 21). Police and emergency services were called to the scene and Hernandez was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

His lawyer also alleged that Hernandez was attacked in and outside the LA Fitness gym sauna by three or four men who beat him up although he attempted to defend himself. “He had cuts to his face and bruises,” Lazzaro said.

The lawyer claimed that the attackers fled after employees heard the disturbance. Variety also confirmed the details of the report that originally appeared in TMZ, adding that it’s not known if 6ix9ine remains hospitalised.

Hernandez’s lawyer said that he plans to ensure that the rapper gets some protection after he was released from federal prison in April 2020.

6ix9ine was convicted after pleading guilty to his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang, which included charges ranging from drug trafficking to firearm offences. In December 2019 he was sentenced to 24 months in prison but served a few months after a judge granted him a motion for compassionate release over his COVID health risks.

In other news, in the last year Hernandez has released new music including ‘GINÉ’ and ‘ZAZA‘.

They followed his 2021 releases ‘Gooba’, ‘Trollz’, ‘Yaya’ and ‘Punani’, which all appeared on his second album ‘TattleTales’ .