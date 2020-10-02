Tekashi 6ix9ine hospitalised after overdosing on diet pills and caffeine

Tekashi 6ix9ine has had a two-day stint in hospital after it was reported that he overdosed on weight loss pills and caffeine.
In an interview with The Shade Room, 6ix9ine revealed that he took two doses of Hydroxycut, a weight loss pill, as opposed to the recommended dose of one. The double dose caused his heart rate to accelerate, which was further exacerbated by drinking a McDonald’s coffee.
The rapper also said that he gained weight following his early release from prison in April due to the coronavirus. He said he has already lost 25 lbs, and said he will keep going until he is at his goal weight of 150 lbs.
He also stressed that he was not taking other drugs as that would violate his strict probation. He added that he doesn’t take them at all, regardless of his probation.
6ix9ine said that he is doing fine now, having gone for his daily jog on the day of the interview.
Recently, the rapper said he would vote for Donald Trump, after discussing comparisons people have made between the two.
“I don’t think Trump trolls,” he said.
“I think Trump is genuinely Trump. I get compared to Trump every day. But I love Mexican people. I don’t think we’re the same.”