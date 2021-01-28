See the trailer of Tekashi 6ix9ine docu-series ‘Supervillian’

Tekashi 6ix9ine is painted as a supervillain in a new trailer for upcoming Showtime docuseries, Supervillain: The making of Tekashi 6ix9ine.

The trailer for the series – released today (January 28) – tracks the controversial rapper’s rise to one of the most fascinating figures in hip hop culture today.

The clip of just over two minutes also touches on the increase of 6ix9ine’s affiliation with gang members, which resulted in his arrest and prison sentence on racketeering and firearms charges, his testimony leading to the conviction of two members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods gang.

Ending the trailer, 6ix9ine can be heard saying, “Superheroes always die, but villains never die.

“I want to be a villain.”

Watch the trailer below:

Supervillain will feature an interview with 6ix9ine that took place after the rapper was released from prison last year. Actor Giancarlo Espositio (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, The Mandalorian) will narrate the series.

The series is based on a feature written by Stephen Witt for Rolling Stone in 2019 and is directed by Karam Gill. The docuseries is set to premiere on Showtime’s on-demand platforms on February 21, concluding on March 7.

Last month, a lawsuit against 6ix9ine was reportedly filed by by two people over an incident in April 2018 in which they were robbed at gunpoint in the foyer of a New York City office building.

6ix9ine had already admitted to his involvement in the crime as part of a plea deal with US authorities last year.

In October 2020, 6ix9ine – real name Daniel Hernandez – was also sued for “child sexual assault, child sexual abuse and infliction of emotional distress”, stemming from an underage video created by the rapper in 2015.