Tekashi 6ix9ine jokes about being a “snitch” as he returns to social media

Tekashi 6ix9ine has embraced his reputation as a “snitch” in his first social media comments since being released from prison last week.

The rapper, real name Daniel Hernandez, remains under house arrest after he was released last Thursday (April 2), and posted the Instagram comment on Sunday afternoon.

Commenting on an Instagram post about Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti offering rewards for citizens for “snitch” on businesses violating the city’s the stay-at-home order, Hernandez said he was “coming to the rescue.”

Hernandez was first imprisoned last year after pleading guilty to racketeering and an array of other charges and was expected to spend between 37 years to life behind bars.

Lol who said 6ix9ine ain’t finna still troll. This his first comment on Instagram since he got released pic.twitter.com/RkNRA7fwpr — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 5, 2020

However, he was labelled a “snitch” after he had his sentence cut by testifying against other members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He will serve the remaining four months of his 24-month sentence at home.

Speaking to Complex, his attorney Dawn Florio said that he plans to use that time to work on new music for his label 10K Projects.

“Yes, he can release music,” she confirmed. “What he’s gonna do is he already has that advance for 10K Projects. So he has to put out a Spanish album and an English album. So that’s what he’s going to do.”

The rapper has released one album so far in his career – 2018’s ‘Dummy Boy’. In a one-star review, NME said: “Hernandez’s lyrics are usually full of braggadocio and pandemonium, ready to cause mayhem with each line. On ‘Dummy Boy’, all of that is missing. Instead, 6ix9ine raps bars without substance; they’re often meaningless words strung together to fill in the silence.”