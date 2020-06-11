Tekashi 6ix9ine to be sued for US$5.3 million

Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to be sued for $5.3 million USD later this month.

Promoters Benhur Tesfalidet and Anton Alexander, the plaintiffs, are accusing 6ix9ine of fraud, breach of contract and defamation.

They allege that in 2018, 6ix9ine cancelled a concert without notice before playing a gig at another venue on the same night. The rapper allegedly pocketed $58,470 USD in advance fees ahead of time.

Advertisement

The plaintiffs also allege that 6ix9ine made defamatory comments about them on social media. In response, Complex reports that 6ix9ine claimed Alexander and Tesfalidet did not pay him. He goes on to call them “corrupt” and “scamming.”

Tesfalidet and Alexander originally filed the lawsuit in 2018. However, they withdrew the suit six months later. Other defendants listed in the suit are 6ix9ine’s manager Kifano “Shotti” Jordan, MTA Booking, another booking agent Will Cornish and 6ix9ine’s original manager Christian Ehigiator.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s rap sheet is one of unenviable length. The rapper – real name Daniel Hernandez – was released from prison earlier this year. He had been serving time for a range of offences relating to his involvement with a New York street gang.

In 2015, Hernandez pled guilty to a felony count of use of a child in a sexual performance. The jury sentenced him to four years probation, avoiding jail time.