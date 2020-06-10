Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj to release joint single ‘Trollz’ this week

Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj are set to release a collaborative track called ‘Trollz’ later this week.

Reports of the pair’s imminent team-up emerged last month when New York radio host Honey German said on Twitter that the song was “coming out soon”.

Earlier today (June 10), it was officially confirmed that ‘Trollz’ would be arriving this Friday (June 12) after both rappers’ online merchandise stores were updated to include physical and digital formats of the track.

The sites also now feature brightly coloured ‘Trollz’-themed apparel, including branded crop puffer jackets, trousers and shorts for men and women.

Minaj has since shared the single’s official artwork on Instagram, where she explained that a portion of the proceeds would be going to the Bail Project Inc. The non-profit organisation assists low-income individuals in seeking free bail.

“A portion of the proceeds from #Trollz including merch items, will be going directly to The Bail Project Inc.,” she said. “The fund provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals who can’t afford to pay bail while awaiting their trial.

“We want to protect and support the thousands of brave people working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand AN END to the targeting and killing of Black Americans by the police.”

This comes after protests against racial injustice recently erupted in the US, the UK and around the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Floyd, who was African-American, was killed last month when a white police officer appeared to kneel on his neck as he lay on the ground during an arrest.

